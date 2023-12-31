Business Banks adjust SMS banking fees, encourage switch to apps for notifications Some banks have announced adjustments to SMS banking fees starting from the beginning of 2024 and encouraged customers to switch to digital banking apps to get notifications for free.

Business Draft decree on investment support fund put up for public comments The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has put up for public comments a draft decree on an investment support fund as a solution to attract strategic investment in the context that Vietnam is adopting the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)’s global minimum tax.

Business Bac Ninh aims to integrate into regional semiconductor ecosystem With a business-friendly approach and an open-door policy, the northern province of Bac Ninh has emerged as a key destination for major players in the electronics and semiconductor industry.