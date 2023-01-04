Domestic firms in Dong Nai set new record in export turnover
Domestic private enterprises in the southern province of Dong Nai earned nearly 5.8 billion USD from export activities in 2022, a record so far, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.
High-tech rubber band dampers at Tuong Lai Ltd. in Dong Nai (Photo: VNA)Dong Nai (VNA) – Domestic private enterprises in the southern province of Dong Nai earned nearly 5.8 billion USD from export activities in 2022, a record so far, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.
The department said that the figure represents an increase of nearly 35% over 2021, showing that products made by domestic companies are becoming more popular in the world.
Major markets of the firms include European countries, the US and Japan, while major exports include garments, coffee, peppercorn, and home appliances.
The department reported that in 2022, Dong Nai’s export revenue reached nearly 24.6 billion USD, while imports were nearly 19 billion USD., resulting in a trade surplus of 5.6 billion USD.
Foreign-invested enterprises still played the core role in the overall export revenue of the province, with contribution of over 18 billion USD.
However, experts held that local private enterprises will rise stronger in following years with higher competitiveness, especially in the areas of agriculture and garment and textile./.