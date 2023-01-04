Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on January 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,603 VND/USD on January 4, down 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Vietnam enjoys 11.2 billion USD trade surplus Vietnam's total import and export turnover in 2022 is estimated at 732.5 billion USD, up 9.5% compared to 2021, of which exports increase by 10.6% and imports by 8.4%.