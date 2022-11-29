Business Hanoi promotes hi-tech agricultural production The capital city of Hanoi has set a target that hi-tech farm produce will account for 70% of its total agricultural products by 2025.

Business Banks gain big profits from forex trading Most banks reported strong profit growth from the foreign exchange business in the first three quarters of this year thanks to the sharp appreciation of the US dollar, Q3 2022 financial statements showed.

Business Green transition creates opportunities for Vietnam’s export: forum Transition to a green economy and green growth is not only an inevitable option but also an opportunity for Vietnam to become a pioneer in the region and keep up with the global development trend, helping implement the national green growth strategy for 2021 - 2023 and the COP26 commitments.