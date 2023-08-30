Environment Conservation of Ha Long Bay iconic rocks to comply with world convention: Authority Authorities are quickly taking measures to minimise direct impacts on and maintain the stability of Hon Trong Mai (Kissing Rocks) in line with Vietnam’s regulations and the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, said the Ha Long Bay Management Board.

Environment Storm Saola to enter East Sea, causing rough seas Tropical Storm Saola, now active in the waters of the northeastern coast of Luzon island, the Philippines, is forecast to enter the East Sea on August 31, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting.

Environment Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve The Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, on an area of 106,646 hectares, is considered a standard for the most typical forest ecosystem in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. The reserve attracts crowds of tourists keen to explore and experience eco-tourism activities.

Environment Vietnam, Japan cooperate in ocean waste management Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh held a working session with Japanese Minister of Environment Nishimura Akihiro in Hanoi on August 25 regarding cooperation in environment protection and climate change response.