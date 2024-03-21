Society Ninh Thuan, Ca Mau work hard to combat IUU fishing The south central province of Ninh Thuan has been undertaking measures to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, along with 27 other coastal localities, in an efforts to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” imposed on Vietnamese seafood removed soon.

Society 1,200 houses constructed to aid disadvantaged households in Dak Lak The Ministry of Public Security of March 21 held a ceremony to present financial support for the construction of 1,200 houses for ethnic people, social welfare beneficiaries, and poor households in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Society Quang Binh strives to combat IUU fishing The central coastal province of Quang Binh has been making efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood removed soon.

Society Ten outstanding young figures in 2023 announced Winners of the Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award 2023 have been announced recently by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee.