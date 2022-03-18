Dong Nai hands over nearly 360 hectares for Long Thanh airport construction
Nearly 360 hectares of land has been handed over to make way for the construction of the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport since the beginning of this month, according to the People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai.
Dong Nai (VNA) – Nearly 360 hectares of land has been handed over to make way for the construction of the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport since the beginning of this month, according to the People's Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai.
To construct the airport, the province has to clear some 5,000 hectares of land, including more than 2,530 hectares for the first phase.
It has so far handed over about 1,600 hectares, and another 300 hectares is expected to be delivered by the end of this month.
Le Van Tiep, chairman of the Long Thanh district People’s Committee, said local district authorities have adopted solutions to quickly fulfill its commitment to the Southern Airport Corporation - the project owner.
Covering a total area of more than 5,580 hectares, the airport will be located in six communes in Long Thanh District in Dong Nai Province. The airport’s total investment is 336.63 trillion VND (14.47 billion USD), with construction divided into three phases.
In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other supporting works will be built at a cost of 109.112 trillion VND to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year.
Construction for the project started in 2021. Once completed by 2050, the airport will be able to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo annually./.