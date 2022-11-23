Dong Nai seeks to create breakthroughs in tourism development
The tourism sector of the southern province of Dong Nai is focusing efforts on building the image of the province and unique destinations, with three main tourism categories of eco and leisure tourism, culture and spiritual tourism, and agricultural and countryside tourism.
Dong Nai currently counts 23 tourism sites and 131 accommodation establishments with a total 3,500 rooms, which basically meet the demand for recreation and relaxation of domestic and foreign visitors as well as foreign expatriates in Vietnam.
Dong Nai aims to turn tourism into a key industry. (Photo: baodongnai.com.vn)With the goal of turning tourism into a key industry of the province’s economy, the tourism industry resolves to make the best use of local advantages and strengths and mobilize resources from all legal sources to create breakthrough development for the industry in the direction of high quality and focused services.
According to Nguyen Thi Mong Binh, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the province has great potential for tourism development, particularly in terms of ecology, rivers and forests. She cited as examples various famous landscapes and popular tourism sites in Dong Nai, such as Cat Tien National Park, Ba Chong Rock Site, Giang Dien Waterfall, Mai Waterfall, Chua Chan Mountain, Tri An Lake, among others.
A high and stable economic growth rate is also an advantage for the province in promoting tourism, Binh said.
Since the beginning of this year, several more tourism sites and accommodation facilities have been put into operation in Dong Nai, offering more choices for visitors.
The Son Tien Tourist and Ecological City Joint Stock Company opened the The Amazing Bay, the largest water park in Vietnam, which was built with total investment of 2.5 trillion VND (around 101 million USD).
Two new hotels were opened in Bien Hoa city (Park Mansion Hotel) and Long Khanh district (Sunshine Hotel).
Before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Dong Nai used to attract large numbers of domestic and international visitors. The province is determined to restored the non-smoke industry. It has set a target of 4.2 million visitors in 2025 and about 9 million in 2030.
In Dong Nai’s tourism map, Tan Phu district has an important role. The district is bestowed with many beautiful natural landscapes, such as the Cat Tien National Park, Da Ton Lake, Hoa Binh Waterfall, Suoi Mo tourism site and Doi Cave.
The provincial authorities are inviting investors with good capacity and experience to invest in building an eco-leisure tourism site at Da Ton Lake, upgrading tourism services at Cat Tien National Park and Suoi Mo tourism site, and building resorts or hotels of at least three-star standards.
Besides, incentives will be offered to develop homestay and agriculture tourism in Ta Lai, Nam Cat Tien and Phu Dien communes of Tan Phu district.
The Cat Tien National Park is a high priority of the tourism sector of Dong Nai. The site now provides some 20 tours, which give tourists unique experience in nature and allow them to join in environmental protection activities.
Several investors are studying possibilities of investment in this tourist destination.
About 20km from the Cat Tien National Park, the Suoi Mo tourism site also attracts many visitors. Experts said linking Cat Tien and Suoi Mo will create more interesting experience for visitors, thus keeping them stay longer in the province.
Dong Nai recorded 1.9 million tourists in the first 10 months of 2022, up 73.2% from the same period last year. Tourism revenues totaled 1.03 trillion VND, a 112% increase year on year./.