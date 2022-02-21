Vietnam Golden Gate JSC, one of the two companies that export ed the mangoes to Europe , said that 8 tonnes of mangoes are expected to arrive in Europe by March.

Mango is one of the key commodities in the agricultural restructuring scheme of Dong Thap province.

The province has focused on investing resources for this type of fruit in terms of technical infrastructure, applying scientific and technological advances to production.

Thus, the mangoes of Dong Thap province have been granted geographical indications.

Dong Thap has established eight cooperatives, 37 cooperative groups, and 23 clubs of mango growers as well as engaged in the production and consumption for more than 1,000 hectares./.

VNA