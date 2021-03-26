Dong Thap has first office for domain name “.vn” registration
Illustrative image (Photo: https://vnpt.com.vn/)Dong Thap (VNA) – An office for registration of national domain name “.vn” has been inaugurated in Dong Thap province, becoming the first of its kind in the Mekong Delta locality.
The facility is located at the provincial Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre. Organisations and individuals can also register the domain name online via website https://dtict.vn/.
According to Doan Thanh Binh, Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications, said that the launching of the facility is an opening activity in the implementation of the digital transformation roadmap of Dong Thap, thus raising public awareness, promoting the Internet resources and affirming the national sovereignty on the cyber space.
He held that compared to international domain names, the national domains name of “.vn” is safer, easier to recognize and more reliable.
According to the department, Dong Thap has seen the registration of 838 domain names “.vn” and about 1,204 international domain names. Meanwhile, the locality is home to 4,244 businesses, he said, adding that the ratio of businesses using the domain name “.vn” has been very low, leading to risks of conflicts on the cyber space amid growing e-commerce activities.
The inauguration of the facility is expected to help businesses to register for the domain name in an easier manner, thus improving the level of recognition of their trademarks and make them searchable on the Internet, and improving the province’s indexes in digital transformation, e-commerce and online shopping./.