Vietnam has more than 500,000 '.vn' domain names
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The number of '.vn' domain names in Vietnam surpassed 500,000 by October 31 this year, a report has showed.
The Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) published the Vietnam Internet Resources Report 2019 last week.
The '.vn' domain name is the national domain name with the largest number of registrations in Southeast Asia and in the top 10 in Asia-Pacific.
In terms of IP address, the number of IPv4 owned by Vietnam reached 16,001,024 by the end of October, ranking second in Southeast Asia, eighth in Asia and 29th globally.
The domain name has played an important role in the development of the Vietnamese internet.
Regarding State management, '.vn' was a prerequisite for the use of information technology in the operation of State agencies, in particular, electronic information portals and online public services, said the report.
The rapid growth of the internet has led to the exhaustion of Internet Protocol Version 4 (IPv4) addresses.
Vietnam has implemented activities to promote and prepare for the transition to using the new generation Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6), the upgraded version of IPv4, addresses, since 2008.
Aiming to ensure the stable operation of the internet in the country with IPv6 technology, the VNNIC has taken efforts in promoting IPv6 deployment.
As a result, IPv6 adoption rate in Vietnam has increased, helping the country become one of the top best countries in the field of IPv6 deployment.
Asia-Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC)’s statistics showed that the use of IPv6 for Vietnam reaches approximately 40 percent, ranking second in ASEAN and eighth globally with more than 21,000,000 IPv6 users by October.
The report was first introduced in 2012 and since has become an annual publication which provides statistics and development results of Internet resources in Vietnam./.
