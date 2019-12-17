Sci-Tech Female scientists receive L’Oreal-UNESCO awards Three outstanding female scientists of Vietnam on December 12 received L’Oreal – UNESCO awards for their research.

Sci-Tech Forum focuses on digital change Innovation and creation are strategic and decisive factors for Vietnam's success of digital economic transformation.

Sci-Tech IT Olympiad for students, int’l programming contests conclude The 28th Informatics Olympiad for Students, the international programming contest (Procon) Vietnam and the 2019 International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Asia Da Nang Regional Contest concluded on December 6 after three days of competition.