Business Eight-month FDI attraction hits 19.54 billion USD Vietnam attracted 19.54 billion USD worth of FDI as of August 20, down 13.7 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Price of RON95 petrol up slightly on August 27 The ceiling retail price of RON95 petrol was adjusted up 192 VND to 15,114 VND (0.65 USD) a litre in the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance on August 27.

Business Volume of goods through seaports up 6 percent in eight months Statistics from the Vietnam Maritime Administration showed that despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the total volume of goods through Vietnamese seaports reached nearly 485.3 million tonnes in the first eight months of this year, representing year-on-year growth of 6 percent.