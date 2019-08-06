Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap sent over 1,300 workers to work abroad in the first seven months of 2019, equivalent to 131 percent of the yearly target, according to the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.Dong Thap has pioneered a policy that allows workers to get unsecured loans for going abroad to work.As many as 4,000 workers have borrowed 228 billion VND from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies’s chapter in Dong Thap so far. In the last two quarters, the bank provided loans worth 56 billion VND for locals.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duong said sending local labourers abroad has proven effective, helping them increase their incomes, and get more knowledge and skills.Duong asked for more attention to supporting local labourers in this field, and encouraging them to go abroad for working.According to statistics from the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, last year 2,007 workers were sent overseas, double the target.A large number of locals are now attending language classes and waiting for their turn to go. Tam Nong, Cao Lanh and Lap Vo were the three leading localities in terms of sending abroad guest workers.The most attractive places for workers are Japan, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, and Malaysia. The most popular industries to work in are interior decoration, mechanical engineering, seafood processing, and electronics.The province’s Employment Service Centre is working with the department and the local administration to find ways to enable workers return after working for a few years in Japan to contribute to the province’s development.-VNA