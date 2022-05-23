Culture - Sports Vietnam’s SEA Games men's football championship makes RoK headlines Vietnam’s 1-0 victory over Thailand in the SEA Games 31 men’s football final on May 22, helping it to successfully defend its title, has made headlines on the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s news outlets.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s shooting team surpass set target The Vietnamese shooting team secured seven gold, six silver and four bronze medals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), surpassing the target of 4-6 golds set out before the tournament.