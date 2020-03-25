Doosan Vina finishes 27 modules for Samsung Engineering Company
Quang Ngai (VNA) – Doosan Heavy Industry Vietnam (Doosan Vina) recently exported the last 15 modules weighing a total of 2,508 tonnes to a refinery of Samsung Engineering Company in the United Arab Emirates, said a Doosan Vina representative on March 25.
The modules are of a clean fuels project (CFP) signed by Doosan Vina with the Samsung Engineering Company in October 2018. It comprises of a total 27 modules totally weighing 3,770 tonnes.
The first 12 modules were shipped to the Ruwais Refinery in Abu Dhabi last December, after over six months of production.
Of the modules, the largest is 42m long, 13.2m high and 10m wide, weighing 222 tonnes.
Upon the operation of Ruwais Refinery, the modules will help improve its operational efficiency.
Doosan Vina is based at the Dung Quat Economic Zone in the central coastal province of Quang Ngai. To date, it has completed a total of 39 modules in waste heat recovery project (WHRP) and CFP with a combined weight of 5,516 tonnes for the Samsung Engineering Company./.