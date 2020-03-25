Business PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a temporarily halt of signing new rice-exporting contracts, the Government Office said in a latest document concerning this matter.

Business 2020 Startup Wheel contest launched The annual Startup Wheel contest was launched in Vietnam and other countries by the Business Startup Support Centre.

Business 13 mln USD raised through G-bond auctions The State Treasury raised 301 billion VND (13 million USD) worth of Government bonds at an auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on March 25.

Business MoIT to organise national brand programme fourth quarter The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will organise a ceremony to recognise national brands in the fourth quarter of 2020.