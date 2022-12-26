Vietnam is a country known for its incredible beauty, and with some of the most stunning cities in Southeast Asia, it’s no wonder why travelers are eager to explore this diverse and vibrant nation, the magazine opens its posting.

From the bustling streets of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to the hidden beaches of Nha Trang, there are countless breathtaking sites to discover throughout Vietnam.

According to the magazine, the most outstanding cities in Vietnam are Ho Chi Minh City, Da Lat, Hanoi, Nha Trang and Hoi An.

Each of the top five destinations offers unique culture, history, and scenery that will leave travelers mesmerized, it noted./.

VNA