Culture - Sports Badminton player pins high hope on Swiss Open 2024 Vietnamese top female badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh arrived in Basel, Switzerland, on March 17 to compete at the Swiss Open 2024, aiming to earn important qualifying points for her Paris Olympics campaign.

Culture - Sports Students promote Vietnamese culture in Russia The Vietnamese Students’ Association in the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) held an event called "Bamboo Legend” on March 16 to conclude the Vietnamese Culture Week 2024 at the university.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s largest-ever watercolour painting exhibition opens in Hanoi The international watercolour painting exhibition “Colours of Cultures” – the largest of its kind in Vietnam so far - opened at Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on March 16.

Culture - Sports Unique traditional outfits of the Mang ethnic people The Mang ethnic group living in Nam Xe village in Vang San commune, Muong Te district, in the northern province of Lai Chau, proudly display their cultural heritage by wearing traditional outfits in everyday life and during festive occasions.