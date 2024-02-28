Business PM urges efforts to upgrade stock market to emerging status Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested action be boosted to upgrade Vietnam’s stock market from the frontier status to the emerging one in 2025, while chairing a conference in Hanoi on February 28.

Business Vietnam eyes semiconductor powerhouse status with new workforce scheme By 2045, Vietnam will become an important link in the global semiconductor industry value chain with a contingent of engineers and experts capable of meeting the industry requirements in both quality and quantity, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Business Falling rice price is only short-term, upward trend to continue: Experts The recent falls in rice prices are only short-term and the upward trend will continue in 2024 on limited supply, providing significant opportunities for Vietnam’s rice export, analysts have said.

Business Vietnam’s FDI inflow surges nearly 39% in two months Vietnam has attracted more than 4.29 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 38.6%, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Foreign Trade Agency.