Binh Dinh to hold first outdoor lifestyle fair
At the press conference on February 28. (Photo: nhandan.vn)Binh Dinh (VNA) – The first-ever Quy Nhon International Outdoor Lifestyle Fair (Q-Fair 2024) will be organised in Quy Nhon city, the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh, on March 9-12, heard a press conference on February 28.
This is Vietnam’s largest trade fair for outdoor living, and will become an annual event in March.
More than 100 enterprises from six countries and territories will showcase their products related to outdoor furniture and those serving modern lifestyle at more than 1,000 booths.
Various activities are scheduled in the framework of the fair, including a conference on trade and export promotion for the wood and outdoor furniture industries, tours to wood processing plants in the locality, and art and martial art performances.
At the press conference, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tu Cong Hoang said the fair is a milestone in promoting the development of the wood industry, highlighting it will be a venue for the participants to study, discuss and explore new potential./.