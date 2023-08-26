Ky Co Peninsula - Untouched beauty in Binh Dinh
Located on Nhon Ly Island, about 20 km from Quy Nhon city in Binh Dinh province, Ky Co Peninsula is widely known for its untouched beach and is an ideal destination for summer vacations.
-
Ky Co Beach, part of Ky Co Peninsular is fondly known as the "Maldives of Vietnam." Ky Co is surrounded by magnificent rocky mountains and the turquoise sea. It is not to be missed on a visit to Quy Nhon city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The pristine beauty of Ky Co Beach from the mountains. Ky Co is surrounded by magnificent rocky mountains and the turquoise sea. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
On sunny days, the waters of Ky Co are so clear you can see the bottom. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Tourists can reach Ky Co by canoe. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Tourists relax in the cool turquoise waters of Ky Co Beach which is surrounded by magnificent rocky mountains and the turquoise sea. (Photo: VNP/VNA)