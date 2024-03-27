Hotline: (024) 39411349
Majestic beauty of Hoa Binh Reservoir

Now is the most beautiful season on the Da River in Hoa Binh province, with crystal-clear waters under the afternoon sun resembling a sparkling golden silk ribbon together with the majestic beauty of the Hoa Binh Reservoir.
  • With synchronised investment in transportation infrastructure and high-end resorts, Ngoi Hoa Bay in Tan Lac district, Hoa Binh province, promises to become a favoured destination for tourists in the near future. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Hoa Binh hydropower plant and the Da River flow through the city. (Photo: VNA)

  • Cage fish farming combined with tourism is a significant advantage for residents engaged in aquaculture on the waters of Hoa Binh Lake. (Photo: VNA)

  • The mountains, rivers, and clouds create a poetic picture at Hoa Binh Lake. (Photo: VNA)

