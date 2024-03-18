National Tourism Year 2024: Exploring the Land of Ban Flowers
Ban flowers have become a symbol of Dien Bien province and Vietnam’s Northwest region. This year’s Ban Flower Festival is associated with National Tourism Year - Dien Bien 2024, which officially kicks off on the evening of March 16 at 7-5 Square in Dien Bien Phu city.
-
In the early 2000s, Dien Bien Phu city (then a town) began planting Ban flowers to enhance its urban landscape. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ban flowers - a symbol of Thai women and the Northwestern mountainous region. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ban flowers in Pha Dinh Pass are currently in full bloom. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ban flowers showcase their beauty near a cluster of statues pulling a cannon in Na Nhan commune, Dien Bien Phu city. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ban flowers in Pha Dinh Pass are currently in full bloom. (Photo: VNA)