Phieng Ban Village: A haven of white plum blossoms in Dien Bien province
Located 30 km from the centre of the provincial capital Dien Bien Phu, Phieng Ban village in Na Tau commune boasts the largest concentrated area of plum gardens in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, spanning over 20 hectares. Every spring, the village is blanketed by white plum blossoms, creating a captivating natural scene.
Plum blossoms bloom gracefully by the stilt houses of the Thai ethnic group in Phieng Ban. (Photo: VNA)
Plum blossoms create a scenic display in front of local stilt houses. (Photo: VNA)
White plum blossoms stand out beautifully among the stilt houses of the Thai ethnic people. (Photo: VNA)
Branches of white plum blossoms add to the charm of Phieng Ban village. (Photo: VNA)
Plum blossoms surround the roofs of local stilt houses. Photo: VNA