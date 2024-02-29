Phieng Ban Village: A haven of white plum blossoms in Dien Bien province

Located 30 km from the centre of the provincial capital Dien Bien Phu, Phieng Ban village in Na Tau commune boasts the largest concentrated area of plum gardens in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, spanning over 20 hectares. Every spring, the village is blanketed by white plum blossoms, creating a captivating natural scene.