Treasures of Bac Son Arch
Sunrise over Bac Son Valley. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Chi Lang mountain range in Chi Lang district. (Photo: Chi Lang District People’s Committee)
Phja Po Mountain, 1,541 metres above sea level, is considered the “Everest” of Lang Son province. The steep climb and unique terrain, with small oasis-like depressions with trees and water gaps at the mountain’s peak, combine with dense forests of rhododendrons. (Photo: Lang Son Tourism Promotion Information Centre Files)
A performance of Then singing and the Tinh musical instrument in Bac Son. (Photo: Lang Son Tourism Promotion Information Centre Files)
Quynh Son Cultural Tourism Village in Bac Son district has many caves within the mountains and old stilt houses of the Tay people in the valley, creating a beautiful landscape that appeals to tourists. (Photo: Lang Son Tourism Promotion Information Centre Files)