Linh Ung Pagoda on Son Tra Peninsula
Linh Ung - Bai But Pagoda is a must-see destination for tourists visiting Da Nang. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The pagoda sits on an area of 20 hectares with a complex of buildings including a main hall, the ancestors’ house, a lecture hall, a library, a cafeteria, and an Arhat statue garden. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The pagoda is a combination of contemporary style and the traditional style of Vietnamese pagodas. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Located 693 metres above sea level, Linh Ung - Bai But Pagoda offers a poetic and romantic landscape in the sacred atmosphere of Vietnamese Buddhism. (Photo: Vietnam+)
A highlight of the pagoda is a 67-metre-tall statue of Lady Buddha, which faces the sea and carries prayers and wishes for a calm sea and a warm and prosperous life. This is a great spot to admire the beauty of Da Nang and its coastline at sunset. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Linh Ung - Bai But Pagoda not only offers a sacred atmosphere, but is also an ideal destination to relax and find peaceful moments. (Photo: Vietnam+)