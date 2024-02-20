Red-shanked douc langurs in Da Nang attract international visitors
-
Red-shanked douc langurs live in individual families with only one adult male, 2-3 females, and offspring. (Photo: VNA)
-
Close-up of a baby red-shanked douc langur. (Photo: VNA)
-
A red-shanked douc langur jumps from tree to tree. (Photo: VNA) When a young douc langur jumps on its own, it is a sign of independence. Adult red-shanked douc langurs can jump as far as seven metres.
-
A red-shanked douc langur is eating leaves. (Photo: VNA) Red-shanked douc langurs eat almost constantly, though they are not a gluttonous species. On the contrary, they are quite fussy about what they eat.
-
Photographers love red-shanked douc langurs because of their colours. With time, these colours transform and become complete. Their most outstanding feature is their reddish-brown legs from knee to the foot. (Photo: VNA)