Phu Quoc - An international coastal city-island
Phu Quoc Island City in Kien Giang province covers an area of 573 sq km, stretching 50 km in length and, at its widest point in the north, is 25 km across. Boasting numerous beautiful beaches, the island is being developed into a high-quality eco-tourism and beach destination, aiming to become a national and international tourism hub connected to major economic centres in the region and the world.
An Thoi Port on Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)
The Hon Thom Cable Car is a sea-crossing cable car route with a length of 7,899.9 metres, starting from An Thoi Station and passing through Hon Dua Island, Hon Roi Island, and ending at Hon Thom Island on Phu Quoc. (Photo: VNA)
The southern coastal area of Phu Quoc Island (Photo: VNA)
The fishing village of Hon Thom on Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)
The beach area in the southern part of Phu Quoc Island (Photo: VNA)