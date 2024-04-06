Phu Quoc - An international coastal city-island

Phu Quoc Island City in Kien Giang province covers an area of 573 sq km, stretching 50 km in length and, at its widest point in the north, is 25 km across. Boasting numerous beautiful beaches, the island is being developed into a high-quality eco-tourism and beach destination, aiming to become a national and international tourism hub connected to major economic centres in the region and the world.