Viet Hai ancient village: A must-see destination in Hai Phong port city
Located deep in the core area of Cat Ba National Park, with a total area of only some 150 hectares, Viet Hai ancient village is a memorable destination for visitors to the northern port city of Hai Phong.
Viet Hai village is a small but charming fishing village with a diverse ecosystem. It is also an ideal destination for those seeking a peaceful retreat. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors can rent bicycles to ride around the village and local area. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Foreign tourists enjoy taking pictures of the ancient interiors of houses. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors exploring a traditional rice mill. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists enjoy a “fish massage”. (Photo: VNP/VNA)