Mui Ne among top 5 upscale destinations in Asia-Pacific
In March, Booking.com, a leading travel app from the Netherlands, released a list of unique destinations in the Asia-Pacific region offering remarkable experiences and luxury. Mui Ne in Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province, secured a spot in the top 5.
Motorbike riding on the sand dunes of Bau Trang (Photo: VNP/VNA)
During the northeast monsoon season, water sports such as windsurfing attract many tourists, as does paragliding. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Foreign visitors come to Mui Ne to enjoy windsurfing. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Ka Te Festival of the Cham people is held annually at the Cham tower of Po Sah Inu. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The beauty of a fishing village in Mui Ne (Photo: VNP/VNA)