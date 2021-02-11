Society Vietnamese Ambassador delivers online Tet greetings to detained fishermen in Indonesia Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang on February 10 held a consular visit in the form of teleconference and delivered Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to Vietnamese fishermen who are being kept in a detention centre in Tanjungpinang. ​

Society Vietnamese across the world celebrate traditional Lunar New Year Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) across the world celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday in different forms due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Society Dien pomelo - a Hanoi speciality With its unique fragrance and sweetness, Dien pomelo, grown in Phu Dien ward, Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi, is a precious gift for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Men arrested for Facebook posts defaming leaders Police in the central province of Quang Tri on February 10 launched legal proceedings against two men for compiling and spreading documents with defamatory contents via social networks.