Bangkok (VNA) – Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a Hotel Management Agreement with Gamuda Land, Malaysia’s leading property developer, to manage ASAI Gamuda Cove – Dusit’s first hotel in Malaysia and the first hotel development by Gamuda Land.



Gamuda Land has over two decades of experience in developing townships, high-rise developments, country clubs and commercial real estates. The Malaysian real estate developer’s international foothold is further strengthened by its projects in Australia, United Kingdom, Singapore and Vietnam. In this country, some of its high profile, award-winning projects include Gamuda City, Celadon City, Artisan Park, Elysian and Eaton Park.

Slated to open in Q1 2026, the hotel is situated next to the sprawling Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands within the thoughtfully planned Gamuda Cove. Spanning 1,530 acres, Gamuda Cove will also include vibrant residential and commercial areas to complement a range of eco-friendly tourism attractions, such as the already operational SplashMania Waterpark and Discovery Park, all designed with sustainability and a low carbon footprint in mind. Kuala Lumpur airport is only 20 minutes away by car, and the city centre can be reached in just 40 minutes. This strategic location caters to both domestic and international travellers, enhancing the overall accessibility and appeal of the destination.



Operating under Dusit’s distinctive locally focused lifestyle brand, ASAI Hotels, which promises to uniquely link curious travellers with authentic local experiences in the world’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, the 280-key ASAI Gamuda Cove hotel enjoys the distinction of being the first hotel signed under Dusit’s expanded ‘ASAI Tropical’ model, specifically tailored for properties located in areas of outstanding natural beauty.



Like Dusit’s operational inner-city ASAI Hotels in Bangkok, Thailand, and Kyoto, Japan, ASAI Tropical hotels will feature thoughtfully compact rooms delivering a distinctive blend of thoughtful essentials, such as plush beds and invigorating showers, complemented by an inviting communal space and locally inspired dining experience. What sets the model apart is the provision of a broader range of facilities. In this case, an infinity pool, more dining venues, expanded event spaces, and a wider variety of room categories, including spacious, family-friendly options.



Strategically situated in the southern region of the Gamuda Cove development, ASAI Gamuda Cove will be designed to forge a sense of community by integrating local identity into its design language. Surrounded by lush greenscapes, the hotel will blend seamlessly with the adjacent wetlands and a sprawling 90-acre Wetlands Arboretum, accessible directly from the hotel.



Further highlighting Gamuda Cove’s green credentials, an e-tram network – the first of its kind in Malaysia – will seamlessly link guests to hotspots within the development, such as Discovery Park, SplashMania Waterpark, and a pedestrian-only commercial hub, helping to limit the use of motorised vehicles and reduce carbon footprint. Regular community-based activities and events will give guests a unique taste of local culture and experiences while highlighting the importance of responsible tourism.





ASAI Gamuda Cove is set to cater to both domestic and international tourists who will visit Gamuda Cove’s host of eco-tourism activities, such as SplashMania Waterpark, Discovery Park, and Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands – attracting a targeted 1 million visitors annually.



“To be entrusted with the management of the first hotel within the dynamic Gamuda Cove development truly is an honour, and we are delighted to partner with Gamuda Land to help bring their vision for their first-ever hotel project to life,” said Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International.

“With its stunning location and sustainable credentials, Gamuda Cove perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the ASAI brand, and we look forward to delivering a unique and unforgettable hotel experience that immerses guests in the diverse cultural tapestry of Malaysia and the natural beauty of the wetlands, all while contributing enduring value to our esteemed partners and the community we serve."



Eusoffe Chua, Chief Commercial Officer, Gamuda Land, said, “Gamuda Cove is a mindfully planned township development offering exciting eco-friendly tourism activities including adventure and water parks. The masterplan comprises residential and commercial elements, including schools, universities, medical centres, vibrant retail spaces and offices with convenient access to Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, and Kuala Lumpur. In our collaboration with Dusit, we are thrilled to align with a strategic partner that shares our unwavering commitment to creating interconnected spaces where everyone can seamlessly integrate their living, working and recreational experiences. The ASAI brand, with its focus on delivering unforgettable local experiences, precisely caters to the evolving needs of today's local and international travellers. We eagerly anticipate a synergistic and enduring partnership as we invite guests to immerse themselves in the wonders of Gamuda Cove.”



Dusit’s property portfolio currently spans 19 countries and comprises 56 hotels operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and approximately 240 luxury villas under Elite Havens. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline worldwide./.

