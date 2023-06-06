Unloading goods at Cai Cui port in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho city, on June 5 hosted a reception for businesses from the Netherlands and Vietnamese enterprises who are involved in import-export activities to discuss cooperation opportunities relating to the import and export of agricultural products and logistics.



Can Tho has more than 114,000 hectares of agricultural land, accounting for about 80% of its natural land area. Of which, over 78,000ha are cultivated with rice with an annual output of over 1.3 million tonnes and nearly 31,000ha of fruit trees with an output of 170,000 tonnes of all kinds.



There are 40 rice processing enterprises in the Mekong Delta city, along with 45 seafood processing facilities for export and about 478 agricultural and aquatic product production and processing establishments for domestic consumption. Its major export items are rice, aquatic products, fruits, and other processed agricultural products.



According to Truong, the logistics infrastructure of Can Tho city and the Mekong Delta is still limited. Due to the sedimentation at Dinh An estuary, ships of over 500 tonnes cannot enter local ports. Therefore, the Government has advocated dredging the estuary so that ships from 10,000 to 20,000 tonnes can dock at Hoang Dieu port in Binh Thuy district and Cai Cui port in Cai Rang district, he said.



The city leader also said that Can Tho boasts an international airport but it mainly carries passengers, logistics services have not been developed, affecting the import and export of agricultural products of the city as well as the Mekong Delta region. Thus, the city is inviting investors with strengths in logistics and aviation sector to come to the locality to explore investment opportunities.



Can Tho has planned to set up a logistics centre for linkage, production, processing and consumption of agricultural products in the region, which will cover an area of 3,300 ha, Truong said, adding that the project is expected to be approved by the Prime Minister next month.



He also said that Can Tho wishes to promote trade cooperation and export its agricultural products to the Dutch market in particular and Europe in general.



At the reception, representatives of Dutch investors and Vietnamese import-export enterprises said that they will conduct further study to have a better view of projects in this regard./.