A house was damaged after the earthquake in East Java on April 10 (Photo: AFP/VNA) Jakarta (VNA) – At least six people were reported dead after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit – At least six people were reported dead after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Java island in Indonesia on April 10.



The same day, a 6.1-magnitude quake rocked Davao Occidental province in the southern region of Philippines.



According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake, which struck at 5:30 pm local time, hit at a depth of 314 km, about 148 kilometers southwest to Sarangani town.



The tremor was also felt in Alabel town in Sarangani province as well as in the Mindanao region.



Indonesia and the Philippines have frequent seismic activity due to their locations along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."



In December 2004, a 9.1-magnitude shook Indonesia’s Sumatra coast, killing 220,000 people, including 170,000 Indonesians.



On January 15, 2021, a 6.2-magnitude quake killed over 90 people, injured more than 820 others and forced about 28,000 people in Majene district and Mamuju city in West Sulawesi province to flee home. Another quake hit the country’s North Sulawesi on January 21./.

