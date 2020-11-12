World RCEP in spotlight at 37th ASEAN Summit: The Strait Times The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will be in the spotlight at the 37th ASEAN Summit which is virtually hosted by Vietnam from November 12 – 15, according to Singapore’s The Strait Times.

ASEAN Malaysia believes in ASEAN’s role in addressing COVID-19 challenges Malaysia firmly believes that the ASEAN continues to play a critical role in addressing challenges brought by the pandemic through the implementation of the many initiatives discussed through the various ASEAN-led mechanisms, the Malaysian News Agency (Bernama) reported.

World ASEAN Studies Centre wins 2020 ASEAN Prize Singapore-based ASEAN Studies Centre (ASC) of the Yusof Ishak Institute (ISEAS) on November 12 was honoured with the ASEAN Prize, an annual regional permier award, for promoting greater understanding and awareness of ASEAN and contributing towards regional cooperation and integration.

ASEAN PM: ASEAN shall surely rise above challenges, bring prosperity to citizens Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended and delivered his remarks at the opening ceremony of the 37th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi on November 12. Following is the full remarks: