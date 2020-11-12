East Sea issues must be resolved peacefully, constructively: Malaysian PM
Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is firm with its stance that matters relating to the East Sea (known as the South China Sea internationally) must be resolved peacefully and constructively, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on November 12.
It must be resolved in accordance with the universally recognised principles of international law, including the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, he said in his speech at the plenary session of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings hosted by Vietnam.
Malaysia is of the view that all parties need to work together to ensure that the sea remains the waters of peace, stability and trade.
The leader reiterated Malaysia's view that while international law guarantees the freedom of navigation, the presence of warships and vessels in the sea has the potential to increase the tension that may, in turn, result in miscalculations which may affect peace, security and stability in the region.
Muhyiddin also noted that ASEAN will remain a strategic player as a bloc in the ever-changing geopolitical landscape, which can only be achieved when all member states continue to communicate and work as a united bloc.
He leads Malaysia's delegation to the meetings which are held virtually, from Kuala Lumpur.
Themed “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN", this year's ASEAN Summit are held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.