The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia on February 14 organised a meeting with Vietnamese businesses operating in Cambodia to discuss measures to help the businesses tackle obstacles to their investment and business.

Vietnam has great potential and advantages to develop oyster production chains, experts said at a conference on aquaculture technology organised in Ho Chi Minh City on February 14 by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The southeastern province of Binh Phuoc had targeted to draw in 2-2.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the period from 2021 to 2025 and 5-6 billion USD from 2026 to 2030.

Domestic auto-maker VinFast, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, on February 14 announced that it will join 2023 Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS 2023) in Toronto from February 17-26.