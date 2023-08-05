Politics Top legislator meets with Indonesian Audit Board leader National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 5 met with Chairperson of the Audit Board of Indonesia (BPK) Isma Yatun as part of his ongoing official visit to Indonesia.

Politics PM chairs cabinet meeting for July Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 5 chaired a cabinet meeting to evaluate the socio-economic performance in July and the first seven months of this year, as well as the progress of the socio-economic recovery and development programme, the allocation and disbursement of public investment, and the implementation of the three national target programmes.

Politics Prime Minister receives US House of Representatives delegation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for a delegation from the US House of Representatives led by Chairman of its Ways and Means Committee Jason Smith, in Hanoi on August 4.

Politics Top legislator meets with Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle chairperson National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri on August 4 as part of the Vietnamese top legislator’s official visit to Indonesia.