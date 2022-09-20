Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always remembers the United Nations (UN)’ support on the first days of its membership, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Vietnam’s permanent delegation to the UN, has said.



In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s entry to the UN (September 20), Giang said there were times when the UN aid amounted to 60% of the total non-refundable assistance to Vietnam in the context that the country was under embargo.



At present, the UN is also the top partner of Vietnam in terms of assistance for sustainable development, social welfare, poverty reduction and climate change response, the diplomat pointed out.



Over the past more than four decades, Vietnam has made active contributions to improving the role of the UN, building international law system and standards toward a society of fairness and development and ensuring global peace and security, he said.



The diplomat affirmed that Vietnam’s successes in the process of renewal and national development are also the UN' own. Vietnam also succeeded in fulfilling the UN’ sustainable and millennial development goals, proving that goals set by the international organisation for the international community are completely feasible.



Vietnam also became a member of the UN Security Council for the 2008-2009 and 2020-2021 tenures, the UN Human Rights Council and the UN Economic and Social Council. It joined management mechanisms of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), became member of the UN’s International Law Commission twice and recently Vice President of the UN General Assembly for the second time. With the deployment of its staff to the UN peacekeeping mission, Vietnam has increasingly made effective contributions to peace and security in the region and the world, Giang said.



From its humble beginning as an aid recipient and less developed nation, Vietnam has become one of the middle-income countries and is realising the UN’ major goals in the near future.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets UN Deputy Secretary General Amina J. Mohamed (Photo: VNA)

According to him, bilateral ties between Vietnam and the UN have brought practical benefits to not only Vietnam but also the region and the world.



To such end, he said each nation must become self-reliant in terms of socio-economic development and advocate a foreign policy of independence and self-reliance in line with international law. Its role and position will impact its contributions to multilateral mechanisms.



Giang also called for ensuring harmony between national and international community’s interests, thus dealing with global issues



In his opinion, joining hands to address global issues is also a precondition to achieve stable and sustainable national development, thus making it easier to build trust and raise mutual understanding.



About Vietnam’s major goals for next years, Giang said the most important is how to maintain peace and stability in the country, the region and the world. The next is how to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth.



In order to achieve them, he said countries must work closely together to deal with common issues at multilateral forums, especially the UN./.