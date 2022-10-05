Efforts made to bring mountainous, island specialties into distribution systems
Specialties of northern mountainous region introduced in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade is working to bring more specialties of the mountainous and remoted areas and islands to distribution systems across the country, according to Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai.
Speaking at an economic forum to connect the production and consumption of products in these regions held on October 5 in Hanoi, Hai said that realising the trade development programme in remote, mountainous and island areas for 2021-2025, the ministry is mobilising resources to support production and consumption, build brands, boost digital transformation, and assist start-ups and exporters on international e-commerce platforms.
He stressed the need to have a policy to effectively utilise cultural and ethnic characteristics and specialties of each locality because this is the core factor to bring products, especially those of mountainous, remote and island areas, into domestic and foreign distribution systems.
According to the official, the programme has proved effective, helping narrow the gap among regions, contributing to boosting socio-economic development and increasing locals’ income.
Le Viet Nga, Deputy Director of the Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that over the past time, the ministry has coordinated with other ministries, sectors and localities in mountainous, remote and island areas in holding many conferences and seminars to boost production and consumption of key products.
At the forum, leaders of several provinces such as Dien Bien, Thanh Hoa and Dak Lak showed their hope for more attention from the Party and State to help their local products gain access to reputable domestic distribution networks and be exported./.