Society Khanh Hoa: Fisherman in distress brought ashore for treatment The maritime search and rescue coordination centre in region 4 on March 16 rescued and brought ashore a fisherman, who was seriously injured while fishing in the territorial waters around Spratly (Truong Sa) archipelago.

Society Italian academy opens course for Vietnamese students The International Academy of Naples (IAN) in southern Italy has opened a training course on design, fashion, hotel and food for Vietnamese students.

Society VAVA steps up collaboration to improve living conditions of AO/dioxin victims The Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA) will step up cooperation to improve living conditions of Agent Orange/dioxin victims and people with disabilities under an agreement signed with the Centre for Social Initiatives Promotion (CSIP) on March 15.

Society Hanoi lifts 9pm ban on dine-in food, beverage venues Hanoi's authorities have allowed dine-in food and beverage venues to operate as normal, lifting the requirement to close before 9pm which has been enforced for months to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.