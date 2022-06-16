Business Workshop seeks to boost Lai Chau’s tea exports The Middle East, North Africa and South Africa are potential markets for tea products from Lai Chau province but their export is still modest due to a lack of information on each other and effective connections, Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu has said.

Business Meeting of Vietnamese trade counsellors aims to boost exports to Europe Vietnamese trade counsellors and heads of trade offices in Europe met in Geneva on June 14 – 15 to discuss ways to beef up trade and investment promotion with countries in the region and other parts of the world.

Business Reference exchange rate stays stable The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,093 VND/USD on June 16, unchanged from the previous day.