Data of the earthquake in Lai Chau province is being shown on a computer screen (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on June 16 issued an official message requesting joint efforts of various agencies to overcome consequences of a strong earthquake that hit the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau earlier on the day.

The 4.9-magnitude quake occurred in Muong Te district of the province at 13:12 hours on June 16, with its epicentre about 12.6 km underground, according to the Institute of Geophysics at the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

Alert Level 4 and 3 have been raised around the epicenter and neighbouring areas.

The steering board on natural disaster prevention and control, search and rescue of Lai Chau province is asked to keep a close eye on the situation and timely inform local authorities and residents.

It also needs to survey the impact of the earthquake on local reservoirs, hydropower plants and houses in order to build appropriate response plans.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade are responsible for ensuring safety in reservoirs and irrigational works in quake-affected areas.

Media agencies are asked to promptly update information on the incident and disseminate disaster response measures.

Relevant agencies must be on watch round the clock and frequently report to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

According to Nguyen Khanh Yen, Secretary of the Party Committee of Muong Te commune (Muong Te district), a number of houses and public works were damaged by the earthquake. Four children at a local kindergarten suffered from slight injuries when a plaster ceiling collapsed on them./.