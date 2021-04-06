Politics Leaders obtain high votes of confidence in residences State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 5 won votes from all voters in his residency – Dien Bien ward in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district – for his candidacy for the 15th National Assembly in the 2021 – 2026 tenure.

Politics National Assembly - Highest organ of State power, highest representative body of people Within the State apparatus of Vietnam, the National Assembly (NA) is the highest representative body of the people and the highest organ of State power of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Politics Infographic Imprints of Vietnamese Government in 2016 – 2021 tenure During the 2016-2021 tenure, the Government has successfully realised the goals and tasks set by the Party and National Assembly in their resolutions, making important contributions to the country's socio-economic development achievements.

Politics New Prime Minister takes oath of office Politburo member and Head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh was elected as the Prime Minister at the ongoing 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 5.