Society Spring fair brings Tet atmosphere to Vietnamese in Laos A spring fair opened at the Vietnamese culture centre in Vientiane capital of Laos on January 27 in celebration of the Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest and most important traditional festival of the Vietnamese people.

Society Social, health insurance books, gifts presented to needy people Nearly 600 social insurance books, more than 10,000 health insurance cards, and over 3,000 gifts worth more than 5.9 billion VND (260,600 USD) in total have been granted to disadvantaged people across 63 provinces and cities nationwide as part of the Vietnam Social Security’s Lunar New Year charity programme.

Society Tu Lien kumquat trees popular ahead of Tet The Bonsai kumquat trees of Tu Lien village in Tay Ho district, Hanoi with their unique shapes and sizes are picking up in popularity among shoppers for Tet decorations in Hanoi.

Society “Zero VND” minimarkets bring joy to the poor ahead of Tet Poor people and those hit hard by COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City will be able to enjoy a cosy Tet holiday after receiving confectionary and drinks at “zero VND” mini markets opened recently around town.