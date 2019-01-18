Illustrative image (Source: aseanthai.net)

Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung led a delegation to the Laos Ministry of Defence headquarters in Vientiane on January 18 to congratulate Laos on the 70th founding anniversary of the Lao People’s Army (LPA) (January 20).



On the behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State, and People’s Army, Ambassador Hung congratulated the LPA on its achievements and victories over the past seven decades.



He said that not only in wartime but peacetime too, the armies of Vietnam and Laos have always remained side-by-side, achieving glorious triumphs to regain independence, sovereign right, and territorial integrity for the two peoples.



He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, People’s Army, and people will continue working with the Lao side during its the current cause of nation building and development.



Lao Deputy Defence Minister Lt. Gen. Thongloi Silivong thanked Vietnam for its great support for Laos, particularly the LPA, over the past 70 years.



He said that Vietnam and Laos are closely related, and that the Vietnam People’s Army and the Lao People’s Army are also siblings in a family, having fought in combat and shared everything with each other.



This is a special and rare relationship seen in Laos and Vietnam only, he stated, wishing that the time-honoured friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries will only move to grow further with no end in sight. –VNA