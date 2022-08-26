Embassy supports Vietnamese fire victim in Thailand
Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on August 25 visited a Vietnamese victim who was seriously injured in a nightclub fire in Thailand's eastern Chon Buri province.
According to the embassy, the 25-year-old female victim is still undergoing treatment at Queen Savang Vadhana Memorial Hospital in Chon Buri province.
Hoang Minh Hai, the first secretary in charge of citizen protection at the embassy, said as soon as the agency received information that there was a Vietnamese victim in the fire, it coordinated with local authorities to follow her health condition.
The embassy also swiftly contacted and provided necessary information about legal procedures to her relatives in order to ensure all her rights in the country.
The victims' health condition has been better but still needs intensive treatment.
On August 5, a severe fire broke out at a nightclub in Phlutaluang district, Chon Buri province, killing 20 and injuring 30 others, mainly visitors./.