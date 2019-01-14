Truong Thi Mai, head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission and of the Central Steering Committee for the implementation of grassroots democracy regulations, speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

– The Central Steering Committee for the implementation of grassroots democracy regulations held a conference in Hanoi on January 14 to review the work last year and set out new tasks for 2019.Speaking at the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam lauded outcomes of mass mobilisation work in 2018, particularly by administrative units.To boost the implementation of grassroots democracy regulations in the coming time, he said it is necessary to boost administrative reform in an open and transparent manner.Listening to people’s opinions and promptly addressing their concerns should be a regular and effective work across localities, stated President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man.He put forth a number of measures, including promoting reconciliation at grassroots level and the role of community-based inspection groups.Acknowledging participating delegates’ recommendations, Truong Thi Mai, head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission and of the central steering committee, stressed the summary of the enforcement of grassroots democracy regulations last year by the Government, National Assembly, VFF, and the Mobilisation Commission have resulted in a comprehensive assessment on factors impacting the improvement of people’s living standards.She pointed a series of matters that need to be improved this year, such as the increasing gap between the rich and poor and difficulties facing residents in mountainous, remote areas and on islands.Highlighting the key role of policies in tackling these issues, she requested local authorities build good relations with residents, and listen to and facilitate the resolution of their problems.Authorities at different levels should assist people in voluntarily joining the development process as an essential part and a driving force, she added.All level authorities and party units ought to care for the people’s legal rights and interests and come up with mechanisms that help ensure their engagements in policy making and implementation, she said.-VNA