A fashion show at the event. (Photo:VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A tourism promotion programme called “Enjoy Da Nang 2023” kicked off on July 28 at Bien Dong (East Sea) park in the central city of Da Nang.

The programme taking place until August 1at parks and beaches in the city aims to attract tourists to the city and bring interesting experiences for both local residents and visitors.

The programme features a wide range of activities including a musical show on July 29 at East Sea park, a food festival with over 100 local and international dishes, a series of nightly art performances, a paragliding tournament "Flying over Tien Sa" in Son Tra peninsula with the participation of more than 120 pilots from professional paragliding clubs; artistic kite performance with the appearance of more than 30 kites with unique shapes, vibrant colors.

Within the framework of the programme, a marine environment protection festival will be conducted with activities including environmental clean-up at beaches, a painting exhibition, the display of garbage recycling models, and environmental protection workshops./.