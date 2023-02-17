Business National conference seeks ways to remove roadblocks to real estate Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a national online conference in Hanoi on February 17 that sought ways to remove obstacles to the domestic real estate market and give it a push to grow safely, healthily and sustainably.

Business Bac Giang railway station to offer int’l freight transportation services this weekend A railway station in the northern province of Bac Giang will offer international freight transportation services from February 18, as all material and procedure preparations have been done, according to the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR).

Business Water suppliers riding high in 2023 The outlook for water suppliers is optimistic this year as water prices are expected to grow on the back of mounting demand.

Business Credit growth projected to reach 14-15% in 2023 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has expected credit growth to hit 14-15% this year, leaving a possibility that it might adjust the orientation to suit the actual business situation and developments.