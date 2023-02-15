The meeting between Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) and the EU-ABC and EuroCham delegation in Hanoi on February 15 (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son received a delegation of the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and the



Stressing the importance Vietnam attaches to relations with the EU, the host official expressed his delight that the two sides’ comprehensive partnership and cooperation have been flourishing.



He appreciated the assistance the EU and its member state had given to Vietnam’s socio-economic development.



The minister highly valued the role of the EU-ABC and EuroCham as bridges for European businesses’ cooperation with ASEAN and Vietnam.



He asked the EU-ABC and EuroCham to continue supporting Vietnam and the EU to effectively carry out the EVFTA to capitalise on advantages created by the deal; promote EU members’ ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA); identify cooperation priorities in the fields matching the EU’s strength and Vietnam’s demand like climate change response, energy transition, circular economy, transport, and aviation; and encourage European firms to make green growth investments in Vietnam.



He shared the view that the EVFTA and EVIPA are important driving forces for bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties in the coming time.



The EU-ABC and EuroCham will stand side by side with the Vietnamese Government in promoting ASEAN-EU and Vietnam-EU economic cooperation priorities, and encourage European firms to increase investment and business in the country, Ruebbert added.



At the meeting, Minister Son stated the Vietnamese Government will create the best possible conditions for foreign investors, including those from Europe./.

VNA