Products made from plastic waste (Photo: VNA)

A campaign to reduce plastic waste was launched in Huu Lung district, the northern mountainous province of Lang Son, on August 14 to raise awareness among youngsters about the damaging impact of the rubbish.The event, held by the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the local Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, drew more than 500 youth union members and students.According to Deputy Director of the Department Ngo Viet Hai, the use of single-use plastic bags, coupled with limited capacity in waste treatment, has put pressure on the environment and public health. Therefore, people should work together to change their habits and reduce the daily use of plastic products.Authorities should enhance communication work to raise public awareness of the negative influence of plastic waste, while building measures to cut consumption and promote recycling, he said.As for local supermarkets and shopping malls, he recommended they replace single-use plastic products with environmentally friendly ones.Deputy Secretary of the provincial Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Dinh Thi Anh Thu stressed that local youths will proactively respond to the campaign, and youth unions at lower levels are striving to build at least one facility made of ecobricks.A wide range of communications activities were held during the launching ceremony, including a fashion show, painting contest and handing out leaflets, among others.Meanwhile, more than 300 youths on August 14 participated in the “Beach cleanup- Saying no to plastic waste” campaign in the central province of Quang Nam’s Tam Hai island commune, which has been seriously polluted by plastic waste in recent times.-VNA