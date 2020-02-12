Business CPI projected to decline in next two months Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in February and March will be lower than that in the previous month if the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel of the coronavirus (Covid-19) ends in Q1, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Action programme launched to fight origin fraud The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued an action programme to step up efforts to combat origin fraud and illegal transportation of goods.

Business Ministries seek new export markets for farm produce Authorities in China’s Guangxi province have decided to extend the closure of border gates and continue to suspend the trading of goods by individuals until the end of February, according to the Consulate General of Vietnam in Guangxi province.

Business Vietnam should develop high-added value electronics sector, say experts Vietnam should pen a general plan to shape up an electronics sector with higher value as the industry is currently assembling and processing simple products, according to experts.