Business Association calls for rate cuts, improved legal framework for new property products The Vietnam Real Estate Association has proposed the Government develop measures with a focus on credit and tax support, together with improving the legal framework for new property products so as to aid the property market to overcome this difficult period.

Business Steelmakers hit hard by virus outbreak as demand, prices spiral Vietnamese steelmakers were in need of State support to minimise the damage caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which could well reach a pandemic as dozens of countries reported new infections, said industry leaders and experts.

Business Industrial production grows in first quarter if COVID-19 ends: GSO The General Statistics Office (GSO) forecast if the coronavirus epidemic is stamped out in the first quarter this year, Vietnam’s industrial production value in the first quarter would increase by 2.68 percent year-on-year, lower than growth rate of 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019 and 10.45 percent in the first quarter of 2018.

Business Banks to provide over 12-billion-USD credit to epidemic-hit firms he banking sector is building a credit support programme with a value of 285 trillion VND (over 12.2 billion USD) for firms hit by the epidemic of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), in an attempt to help ease their difficulties, according to an official of the State Bank of Vietnam.